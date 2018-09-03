Japan Stocks fall 0.7%

Headline indices of the share market closed lower on Monday, 3 September 2018, as risk aversion selloff triggered amid caution over US trade tensions with after news emerged that US- talks ended without an agreement on rewriting the (Nafta). Investor sentiment was also hit by speculation that will impose tariffs on a further US$200 billion of Chinese imports as soon as this week. At closing bell, the benchmark index fell 0.7%, or 157.77 points, to 22,707.38. The broader index of all First Section issues on the dropped 0.87%, or 15.04 point, to 1,720.31.

Shares of exporters such as automakers and tech companies were lower, due to yen appreciation against greenback.

Among major exporters, lost 1.64% to 6,816 yen and was off 1.09% at 3,256 yen. fell 2% to 21,345 yen and closed down 0.60% at 3,142 yen.

fell 6.4% to 786 yen after reports that it was in the final stages of inking a six-billion-dollar deal to buy a US

ECONOMIC NEWS: posts modest gain-- Stronger inflow of new works, production rises and increased employment helped Japan's to post moderate gain in August. Nikkei Manufacturing PMI was up to 52.5 in August, from 52.3 in July. However, geopolitical risks cast shadow on the business sentiment.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen appreciated against greenback. The dollar stood at 111.91 yen on Monday compared with 111.02 yen in on Friday.

