Japan Stocks gain on buybacks

Japan share market finished session higher on Tuesday, 13 October 2020, as machinery stocks attracted renewed buying interest a day after Japan's machinery order data for September showed external demand increased for the first time in two years.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 43.09 points, or 0.18%, to 23,601.78. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 5.75 points, or 0.35%, to 1,649.10.
Total 22 issues of the 33 industry category of Topix index ended into black territory, with Air Transportation, Insurance, Real Estate, Electric Appliances, Securities & Commodities Futures, Machinery, and Metal Products issues being notable gainers, while Mining, Oil & Coal Products, Pharmaceutical, Wholesale Trade, and Information & Communication issues were notable losers.
Shares of Apple-related players firmed ahead of an event of the iPhone maker later in the day.
TDK Corporation closed the day 1.8% higher. Shares of Murata Manufacturing gained 3.9% while Taiyo Yuden added 3.9%.
Shares of Airline companies rose after Japan's tourism minister said the government would increase budget allocations to travel agencies who had been left short under its "Go To Travel" domestic tourism subsidy scheme. Japan Airlines rose 3%, while ANA Holdings added 1.6%.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded 105.38 per dollar after strengthening from levels around 105.6 against the greenback yesterday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU