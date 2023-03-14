China Market falls 0.67%

-
ALSO READ
Sensex tumbles 691 pts, Nifty loses over 1%; HSBC to acquire SVB's UK unit for 1 euro
Nazara Tech step-down subsidiaries hold Rs 64 cr at Silicon Valley Bank
Nazara's two step-down subsidiaries hold cash balance of USD 7.75 mn at Silicon Valley Bank
Silicon Valley Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter
US Stocks end mixed on banks contagion woes
-
At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.67%, or 21.87 points, to 3,226.82. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.95%, or 19.91 points, to 2,076.51.
The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 0.54%, or 21.80 points, to 3,986.89.
China kept its central bank governor and finance minister in their posts on Sunday, toward the end of the week-long session of the National People's Congress (NPC), where Xi Jinping began his third five-year term as Chinese president. Li Qiang, a longtime Xi confidant, was promoted to premier to steer the economy, which grew just 3% last year.
A batch of 200 billion yuan ($29.11 billion) worth of medium-term lending facility (MLF) is due to expire on Wednesday and markets widely believe the central bank would leave the policy rate unchanged during the rollover.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan depreciated against the dollar on Tuesday, despite stronger mid-point fixing by China's central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.8949 per dollar, 426 pips or 0.62% firmer than the previous fix 6.9375. In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.8549 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8715 at midday, 240 pips softer than the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU