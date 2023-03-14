China Market falls 0.67%

Mainland China share market finished session higher on Monday, 13 March 2023, as fears of a broader systemic crisis following the collapse of a U. S. tech-focused lender SVB Financial Group.

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.67%, or 21.87 points, to 3,226.82. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.95%, or 19.91 points, to 2,076.51.

The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 0.54%, or 21.80 points, to 3,986.89.

China kept its central bank governor and finance minister in their posts on Sunday, toward the end of the week-long session of the National People's Congress (NPC), where Xi Jinping began his third five-year term as Chinese president. Li Qiang, a longtime Xi confidant, was promoted to premier to steer the economy, which grew just 3% last year.

A batch of 200 billion yuan ($29.11 billion) worth of medium-term lending facility (MLF) is due to expire on Wednesday and markets widely believe the central bank would leave the policy rate unchanged during the rollover.

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan depreciated against the dollar on Tuesday, despite stronger mid-point fixing by China's central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.8949 per dollar, 426 pips or 0.62% firmer than the previous fix 6.9375. In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.8549 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8715 at midday, 240 pips softer than the previous late session close.

