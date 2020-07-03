JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » International » Market Report

Australia Stocks extend gains to fourth session
Business Standard

Japan Stocks rise on upbeat U.S. jobs data

Capital Market 

Japan share market finished session higher on Friday, 03 July 2020, supported by an overnight advance on Wall Street after stronger-than-expected U. S. jobs data. However, market gains capped amid lingering worries about COVID-19 cases after reports that more than 100 coronavirus infections were found in Tokyo for the second consecutive day on Friday

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average inclined 160.52 points, or 0.72%, to 22,306.48. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 9.57 points, or 0.62%, at 1,552.33.

Tokyo market inherited a positive lead from Wall Street overnight which was buoyed by upbeat jobs data. The U. S. regained 4.8 million jobs in June 2020 after an upwardly revised 2.7-million gain in the prior month, while the unemployment rate ticked down to 11.1% from 13.3% in May.

But concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections in Tokyo weighed on market sentiment, despite the government saying that business and social restrictions will not be imminently reimposed.

Shares of semiconductor-related issues notably gained ground on following their U.

S. peers higher. Advantest added 2.1%, while Tokyo Electron rose 2.8%. Screen Holdings, meanwhile, ended the day 3.4% higher.

Shares of transportation issues came under pressure amid mounting overseas and domestic COVID-19 concerns. ANA Holdings dropped 1.3%, while Kyushu Railway closed 1.3% lower.

Shares of electric power companies lost ground on reports that Japan government plans to shut around 100 coal-fired power plants to lower its CO2 emissions, with Tokyo Electric Power down 1.5% and Shikoku Electric Power closing the day 1.4% lower.

CURRENCY: The U. S. dollar fetched 107.48-49 yen compared with 107.45-55 yen in New York and 107.47-49 yen in Tokyo Thursday. The euro was quoted at 120.75-79 yen against 120.77-87 yen in New York and 121.23-27 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 19:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU