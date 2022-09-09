Jash Engg spurts on bagging orders worth Rs 102 cr

-
Jash Engineering gained 10.90% to Rs 803 after the company announced that it has received consolidated orders worth Rs 102 crore in the month of August 2022.'Out of Rs 102 crore, orders worth Rs 66 crore are for Indian market and orders worth Rs 36 crore are for markets outside India. The company said that this is the highest monthly order intake in its history.
Some of these orders are received from Tata Projects - Mumbai, Enviro Control - Surat and Enviro Infra Engg. - New Delhi from India and SAR WWTP - USA, Sheboygan Marsh - USA and Western area WWTP - USA from International market.
As on 1 September 2022, the total consolidated order book position of the company stood at Rs 669 crore which too is the highest in its history. Out of which, orders worth Rs 204 crore are for Indian market and orders worth Rs 465 crore are for markets outside India.
Jash Engineering is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of varied engineering products for general engineering industry, water and wastewater industry and bulk solids handling industry.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.14 crore as against Rs 3.73 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22. Net sales rose 3.2% YoY to Rs 46.46 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.
