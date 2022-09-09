Reliance Home Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vaswani Industries Ltd, Super Spinning Mills Ltd, B.C. Power Controls Ltd and Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2022.

Reliance Home Finance Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 4.68 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd tumbled 9.06% to Rs 24.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66602 shares in the past one month.

Super Spinning Mills Ltd lost 7.84% to Rs 9.87. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29810 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24424 shares in the past one month.

B.C. Power Controls Ltd shed 6.88% to Rs 5.41. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd slipped 6.58% to Rs 28.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91050 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)