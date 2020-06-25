Jash Engineering consolidated net profit rises 57.75% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 88.00 crore

Net profit of Jash Engineering rose 57.75% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 88.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 135.36% to Rs 20.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.84% to Rs 277.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 248.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

