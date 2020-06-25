Jash Engineering consolidated net profit rises 57.75% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 88.00 croreNet profit of Jash Engineering rose 57.75% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 88.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 135.36% to Rs 20.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.84% to Rs 277.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 248.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales88.0080.43 9 277.74248.33 12 OPM %14.2715.16 -13.689.03 - PBDT14.4413.78 5 35.5721.52 65 PBT12.6611.62 9 27.7414.62 90 NP10.086.39 58 20.108.54 135
