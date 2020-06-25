Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 95.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.36% to Rs 15.61 crore

Net profit of Perfectpac declined 95.71% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.36% to Rs 15.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.00% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 73.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

15.6119.8573.2877.502.376.807.337.480.491.335.245.390.040.963.623.900.030.702.612.90

