JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Endurance Technologies standalone net profit declines 34.85% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 95.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 21.36% to Rs 15.61 crore

Net profit of Perfectpac declined 95.71% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.36% to Rs 15.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.00% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 73.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.6119.85 -21 73.2877.50 -5 OPM %2.376.80 -7.337.48 - PBDT0.491.33 -63 5.245.39 -3 PBT0.040.96 -96 3.623.90 -7 NP0.030.70 -96 2.612.90 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU