Jayaswal Neco Industries update on debt assignment to ARC

Jayaswal Neco Industries announced that the company has been intimated by Oriental Bank of Commerce that it has assigned its Debt of the Company to Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise.
With this Debt assignment (together with earlier six Debt assignments already intimated to the Stock Exchanges),Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise has acquired around 91.65% of the Principal Outstanding debt as on date of the Company.
