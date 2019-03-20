Board of Anka India allots 4 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

-
At meeting held on 20 March 2019The Board of Anka India at its meeting held on 20 March 2019 has approved the allotment of 4,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each on conversion of warrants. Subsequent to above allotment the paid up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 5,21,37,820/- to Rs. 5,61,37,820/- consisting 56,13,782 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/each.
