Jayatma Industries standalone net profit declines 31.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.81% to Rs 41.61 crore

Net profit of declined 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.81% to Rs 41.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 131.82% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.76% to Rs 151.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 138.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

41.6135.93151.01138.851.11-4.561.63-0.040.130.400.950.750.040.320.620.420.110.160.510.22

