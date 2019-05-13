Jayatma Industries standalone net profit declines 31.25% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.81% to Rs 41.61 croreNet profit of Jayatma Industries declined 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.81% to Rs 41.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 131.82% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.76% to Rs 151.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 138.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales41.6135.93 16 151.01138.85 9 OPM %1.11-4.56 -1.63-0.04 - PBDT0.130.40 -68 0.950.75 27 PBT0.040.32 -88 0.620.42 48 NP0.110.16 -31 0.510.22 132
