Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.78 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 91.63% to Rs 1.52 croreNet Loss of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate reported to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 91.63% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.5218.16 -92 OPM %0.663.14 -PBDT0.01-11.93 LP PBT-4.78-15.75 70 NP-4.78-15.75 70
