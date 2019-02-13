JUST IN
Indian Terrain Fashions standalone net profit rises 3.88% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 1.10% to Rs 95.57 crore

Net profit of Indian Terrain Fashions rose 3.88% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.10% to Rs 95.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 94.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales95.5794.53 1 OPM %14.4113.41 -PBDT11.7011.26 4 PBT10.299.86 4 NP6.696.44 4

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:12 IST

