Jazeera Airlines selects RateGain's AirGain pricing product

RateGain Travel Technologies announced today that Jazeera Airlines, the second-largest carrier and leading low-cost carrier of Kuwait, has selected RateGain's AirGain product to dynamically adjust prices with real-time, accurate, and high-quality airfare data.

AirGain has been specifically designed to help revenue managers adapt to the post-pandemic world by offering critical market insights and competitive intelligence in an easy-to-consume and quick-to-understand UI allowing revenue teams across the world to make the right pricing decisions and unlock new revenue opportunities every day.

AirGain is an innovative SaaS-based airfare pricing intelligence product designed to enhance the revenue & operational efficiency of the airlines.

