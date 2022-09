IEX records 18% decline in August volumes

Indian Energy Exchange achieved 7805 MU volume in August'22, registering a 9% MoM growth. This comprised 6517 MU in the conventional power market, 437 MU in the Green Power Market, and 851 MU (8.51 lac Certificates) in the REC Market.

The total volume in August'22 was lower by 18% on YoY basis. The average clearing price in Day Ahead market increased 2% YoY, from Rs. 5.06 per unit in August '21 to Rs. 5.17 in August '22. The supply side constraints continued due to high prices of imported coal, fuel shortage and increased e-auction price

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)