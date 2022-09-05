Aurionpro acquires US-based startup Hello Patients Solutions Inc.

Aurionpro Fintech Inc., an Aurionpro subsidiary based in USA, announced acquisition of Real Patient Solutions Inc. d.b.a. Hello Patients Solutions Inc (Hello Patients), a startup registered in the State of Delaware, USA.

Hello Patients provides a healthcare billing and patients' management solution that leverages Aurionpro's technology for payments processing.

Aurionpro Fintech Inc. provides technology platform to payments service providers in USA.

Hello Patients is designed to revolutionize patient engagement and practice management through its cutting edge SaaS solution and integrated with Aurionpro payment capabilities, the transaction enables Aurionpro to gain significant capability in this exciting growth market. This opportunity to acquire a promising, high-growth firm with strong technology assets and a highly experienced team, came about due to the current very difficult funding environment for technology startups globally.

Through this acquisition Aurionpro will acquire the entire stake in Hello Patients in an all cash transaction for a consideration of US$ 250,000. Aurionpro's unique positioning as a global provider of IP-led platforms as well as strong balance sheet enabled it to execute swiftly on this unique opportunity that aligns very well with its long term strategy and creates significant long term value for shareholders.

