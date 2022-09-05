Skipper secures new orders worth Rs 225 cr

Skipper has secured new orders worth Rs 225 crore for several domestic and international transmission and distribution projects including telecom.

These include:

- The company's engineering business has secured export orders of Rs 125 crore for several T&D projects across Latin America, Middle East and South Asia markets

- Secured New order of Rs 100 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), Domestic SEB's & Telecom Companies.

The company bidding pipeline are at its highest ever level of Rs 9,500 crores plus and expects a substantial rise in the volume of international orders in the current fiscal. Management expects the International business share in order book to rise to 75% in next 2 years.

