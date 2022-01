JBM Auto acquires 51% stake in JBM Green Energy Systems and JBM EV Industries

Through its subsidiary - JBM Electric Vehicles

JBM Auto announced the acquisition of 51% stake in JBM Green Energy Systems and JBM EV Industries through its subsidiary JBM Electric Vehicles. Post this stake acquisition, JBM Green Energy Systems and JBM EV Industries have become the indirect subsidiary companies of JBM Auto.

JBM Green Energy is engaged in manufacturing complete lithium-ion battery packs for electric vehicles, thereby working towards setting new benchmarks of localisation for manufacturing of electric vehicles as outlined in various government policy initiatives. With the same objective of enhancing indigenization, JBM EV Industries manufactures key aggregates and auto systems for electric vehicles.

