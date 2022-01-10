GTPL partners with Apercomm

-
-
To convert GTPL household connects into AI-enabled smart wi-fi access pointsGTPL Hathway (GTPL) announced an investment in innovative technology to remotely optimise its residential Wi]Fi connections through a partnership with Aprecomm. The unique A.I. technology will help GTPL bring down the customer issue resolution time and enhance the customer experience on its network of more than 700K connected broadband households.
Aprecommfs A.I. Engine allows GTPL to convert its Household connections to A.I. enabled Smart WiFi access points. Additionally, the technology offers proactive monitoring and measuring of the Wireless Experience of the connected devices and provides real]time insights to improve the reliability and performance of the network.
The measurable improvements offered by the integration between GTPL and Aprecomm also lead to lower maintenance costs and improved customer satisfaction for one of the countryfs fastest growing ISPs.
