Vertoz Advertising consolidated net profit rises 81.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 76.16% to Rs 21.58 crore

Net profit of Vertoz Advertising rose 81.82% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 76.16% to Rs 21.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.5812.2520.1125.474.402.993.742.253.201.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)