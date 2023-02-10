Vertoz Advertising consolidated net profit rises 81.82% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 76.16% to Rs 21.58 crore

Net profit of Vertoz Advertising rose 81.82% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 76.16% to Rs 21.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.5812.25 76 OPM %20.1125.47 -PBDT4.402.99 47 PBT3.742.25 66 NP3.201.76 82

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:38 IST

