Vertoz Advertising consolidated net profit rises 81.82% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vertoz Advertising consolidated net profit rises 73.88% in the September 2022 quarter
Vertoz Advertising standalone net profit rises 70.83% in the September 2022 quarter
Vertoz grabs Mobile Advertising Excellence Award at Mobexx 2022
Brightcom Group forms JV with Consumable Inc.
Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit rises 61.59% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 76.16% to Rs 21.58 croreNet profit of Vertoz Advertising rose 81.82% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 76.16% to Rs 21.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.5812.25 76 OPM %20.1125.47 -PBDT4.402.99 47 PBT3.742.25 66 NP3.201.76 82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU