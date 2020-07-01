Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 32.95% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.81% to Rs 30.28 crore

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals declined 32.95% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.81% to Rs 30.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.90% to Rs 14.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 118.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

30.2835.13118.89122.6420.7725.3616.6120.357.469.7423.4427.986.899.3921.1426.634.626.8914.8719.80

