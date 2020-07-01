Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 32.95% in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 13.81% to Rs 30.28 croreNet profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals declined 32.95% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.81% to Rs 30.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.90% to Rs 14.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 118.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30.2835.13 -14 118.89122.64 -3 OPM %20.7725.36 -16.6120.35 - PBDT7.469.74 -23 23.4427.98 -16 PBT6.899.39 -27 21.1426.63 -21 NP4.626.89 -33 14.8719.80 -25
