Syncom Formulations (India) standalone net profit rises 59.55% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.72% to Rs 43.04 crore

Net profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 59.55% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.72% to Rs 43.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.49% to Rs 14.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 205.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 186.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

