Business Standard

Syncom Formulations (India) standalone net profit rises 59.55% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.72% to Rs 43.04 crore

Net profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 59.55% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.72% to Rs 43.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.49% to Rs 14.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 205.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 186.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales43.0461.24 -30 205.51186.77 10 OPM %8.324.67 -8.096.32 - PBDT4.864.16 17 21.3916.67 28 PBT3.843.15 22 17.3312.67 37 NP3.512.20 60 14.2511.09 28

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 16:21 IST

