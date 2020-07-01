Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11643.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.04% to Rs 11735.60 crore

Net Loss of Vodafone Idea reported to Rs 11643.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4881.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 11735.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11740.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 73878.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14603.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.38% to Rs 44916.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37005.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

11735.6011740.6044916.7037005.6037.3215.4633.2011.14437.10-949.20915.10-4491.90-5601.70-5613.10-23441.30-19027.50-11643.50-4881.90-73878.10-14603.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)