Jet Airways (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 June 2019.
Jet Airways (India) Ltd crashed 44.88% to Rs 37.65 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.78 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd lost 22.45% to Rs 26.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.99 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 18.58% to Rs 46. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.91 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd fell 17.12% to Rs 63.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.98 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Power Ltd pared 13.99% to Rs 4.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 90.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99.3 lakh shares in the past one month.
