Reliance Communications Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Reliance Power Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 February 2019.
Reliance Communications Ltd soared 12.00% to Rs 6.16 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 65.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 141.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Power Ltd surged 10.78% to Rs 11.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86.66 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd spiked 10.57% to Rs 127.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.86 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dish TV India Ltd jumped 9.73% to Rs 36.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52.3 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd spurt 9.22% to Rs 134.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39.34 lakh shares in the past one month.
