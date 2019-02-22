JUST IN
Jindal Leasefin announces resignation of company secretary and compliance officer

With effect from 21 February 2019

Jindal Leasefin announced that Kartik (Kartik Subrahanian Iyer) has resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. The Company has accepted his resignation and relieved him from his services from the closing hours of 21 February 2019.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 14:32 IST

