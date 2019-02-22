Jindal Leasefin announces resignation of company secretary and compliance officer

-
With effect from 21 February 2019Jindal Leasefin announced that Kartik (Kartik Subrahanian Iyer) has resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. The Company has accepted his resignation and relieved him from his services from the closing hours of 21 February 2019.
