Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Nagpur based start up - JSR Dynamics

Bharat Electronics has signed an MoU with JSR Dynamics (JSR), a Nagpur-based start-up Company, at Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru.

The MoU aims at leveraging the individual design and manufacturing capabilities of BEL and JSR to develop weapons and light weight cruise missiles, which have business potential in both the domestic and international markets.

First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 19:16 IST

