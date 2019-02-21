Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Nagpur based start up - JSR Dynamics

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Electronics unveils Atmospheric Water Generator at Aero India 2019
Bharat Electronics Ltd Slides 0.06%
Bharat Electronics wins CII-Exim Bank Business Award
Draft electronics policy aims $400 bn manufacturing ecosystem turnover by 2025
BEL bags order to supply surface-to-air missiles
-
Bharat Electronics has signed an MoU with JSR Dynamics (JSR), a Nagpur-based start-up Company, at Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru.
The MoU aims at leveraging the individual design and manufacturing capabilities of BEL and JSR to develop weapons and light weight cruise missiles, which have business potential in both the domestic and international markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU