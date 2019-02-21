Tiger Logistics (India) wins accolades at BTVI Business Leadership awards

-
ALSO READ
Multimodal logistics park policy on the anvil
Tiger Logistics (India) to handle international logistics for Maruti Suzuki India
Integrated logistics performance monitoring tool on anvil
Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 8.94% in the September 2018 quarter
Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit declines 89.26% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Tiger Logistics (India) has been awarded as the 'Best Logistics Company (International Exports & Imports) 2018-19' and 'Innovative Logistics Company of the Year - 2018-19' at the BTVI Business Leadership awards.
The Managing Director of Tiger Logistics India, Harpreet Singh Malhotra has been recognized and awarded as the 'Business Icon of the Year 2018-19'.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU