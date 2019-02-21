Tiger Logistics (India) wins accolades at BTVI Business Leadership awards

JUST IN
Tiger Logistics (India) has been awarded as the 'Best Logistics Company (International Exports & Imports) 2018-19' and 'Innovative Logistics Company of the Year - 2018-19' at the BTVI Business Leadership awards.

The Managing Director of Tiger Logistics India, Harpreet Singh Malhotra has been recognized and awarded as the 'Business Icon of the Year 2018-19'.

