GMR Airports partners with TERNA for New Heraklion Airport project at Crete, Greece

Airports, a subsidiary of Infrastructure along with Greek partner has signed the Concession Agreement for Design, Construction, Financing, Operation, and Maintenance & Exploitation of New International of Heraklion at Crete, The Concession Period for the project is 35 years including Phase 1 Construction of 5 years.

The consortium intends to invest over 500 million Euro for development of the new The entire project will be funded through a mix of equity, accruals from the existing airport, and financial grant being provided by the Government of Greece; therefore debt is not required in this project.

