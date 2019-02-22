JUST IN
Business Standard

GMR Airports partners with TERNA for New Heraklion Airport project at Crete, Greece

Capital Market 

GMR Airports, a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure along with Greek partner TERNA Group has signed the Concession Agreement for Design, Construction, Financing, Operation, and Maintenance & Exploitation of New International Airport of Heraklion at Crete, Greece. The Concession Period for the project is 35 years including Phase 1 Construction of 5 years.

The consortium intends to invest over 500 million Euro for development of the new airport. The entire project will be funded through a mix of equity, accruals from the existing airport, and financial grant being provided by the Government of Greece; therefore debt is not required in this project.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 10:15 IST

