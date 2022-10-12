Jindal Poly Films CFO Devendra Rawat resigns

Jindal Poly Films on Wednesday said that the company's whole-time director has tendered resignation due to personal reasons.

The packaging film company announced that Devendra Singh Rawat has tendered his resignation from the chief financial officer (CFO) and whole-time director position. Rawat will be relieved from his duties with effect from the close of business hours of Saturday, 15 October 2022, the company informed in an exchange filing.

Jindal Poly Films is engaged in diverse business activities including manufacturing of polyester film, polypropylene film, steel pipes and photographic products.

The company reported 35.9% rise in consolidated net profit of Rs 315.12 crore on a 18.7% increase in net sales to Rs 1,592.21 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

The scrip fell 0.35% to currently trade at Rs 880.55 on the BSE.

