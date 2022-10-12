Sonata Software inks business transformation deal with Ireland-based eir evo

Sonata Software said that it has signed an agreement with eir evo to support the standardization of their customer relationship management (CRM) platform, migrating them from Salesforce to Microsoft Dynamics.

eir evo is Ireland's leading telecommunications and ICT solutions provider

In addition to the above agreement, Sonata Software and eir evo also plan to implement a long-term strategy for growing Microsoft Dynamics within the Irish market, by co-creating engagement models for a cohesive approach.

Back in March 2021, eir Business and Evros Technology Group, announced the completion of their merger, enabling the organization - the newly named eir evo - to offer an unrivalled portfolio of services across cyber security, cloud, networking, app development, 24x7x365 managed support and more, to the whole of Ireland. Since then, the company has been working on the standardization of their platforms across both entities for a fully integrated and optimized way of working.

Sonata Software's unique platform migration process, will empower operational efficiency across eir evo, supporting them in delivering their business objectives. The migration will also enable seamless collaboration acrosstheir business functions, while delivering visibility across all of their IT systems. This internal optimisation will also support productivity and customer centric efficiencies.

Roshan Shetty, chief revenue officer, Sonata Software, said: Our collaboration with eir evo will enable them to provide superior customer service through streamlined collaboration across their groups, along with an enhanced digital experience and optimized operational capabilities.

Sonata Software is a global technology company, that enables platform based digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, to create businesses that are connected, open, intelligent, and scalable.

On a consolidated basis, Sonata Software's net profit rose 7% to Rs 107.8 crore on 22% increase in revenues to Rs 1,778.90 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

The scrip rose 0.92% to currently trade at Rs 517 on the BSE.

