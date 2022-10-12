JBM Auto Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Starlit Power Systems Ltd, Integra Essentia Ltd, Zenith Exports Ltd and Advance Syntex Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 October 2022.
JBM Auto Ltd surged 11.68% to Rs 451.15 at 12-Oct-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 87723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15070 shares in the past one month.
Starlit Power Systems Ltd spiked 10.25% to Rs 7.96. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5358 shares in the past one month.
Integra Essentia Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 5.94. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42253 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.
Zenith Exports Ltd added 10.00% to Rs 121.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1380 shares in the past one month.
Advance Syntex Ltd exploded 9.98% to Rs 14.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6912 shares in the past one month.
