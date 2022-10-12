Marksans Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, IDFC Ltd and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 October 2022.

Marksans Pharma Ltd spiked 6.00% to Rs 49.45 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd surged 5.13% to Rs 267.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd soared 4.93% to Rs 451.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

IDFC Ltd advanced 4.41% to Rs 75.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd rose 4.24% to Rs 107.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77307 shares in the past one month.

