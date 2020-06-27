Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 93.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.61% to Rs 2901.02 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw declined 93.71% to Rs 32.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 521.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.61% to Rs 2901.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3437.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.75% to Rs 554.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 850.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.04% to Rs 11627.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12117.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

