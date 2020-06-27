Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sovereign Diamonds standalone net profit rises 47.62% in the December 2019 quarter
Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series I To Be Opened For Subscription
RBI Notifies Launch Of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2019-20 Series VIII
Senco Gold reopens 11 stores in 4 states with all safety measures
Create SWF to save equity market from coronavirus impact: Garg
-
Sales decline 6.68% to Rs 9.22 croreNet profit of Sovereign Diamonds reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.68% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.71% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.40% to Rs 32.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.229.88 -7 32.4440.25 -19 OPM %13.884.66 -5.366.16 - PBDT0.990.08 1138 0.540.90 -40 PBT0.91-0.06 LP 0.080.40 -80 NP0.88-0.06 LP 0.040.28 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU