Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 1400.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 340.00% to Rs 0.66 croreNet profit of Moongipa Capital Finance rose 1400.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 340.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.56% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.660.15 340 0.500.72 -31 OPM %69.7013.33 --132.00-113.89 - PBDT0.460.05 820 -0.58-0.70 17 PBT0.450.05 800 -0.60-0.71 15 NP0.450.03 1400 -0.60-0.55 -9
