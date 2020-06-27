Precision Wires India standalone net profit declines 28.36% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.57% to Rs 376.27 croreNet profit of Precision Wires India declined 28.36% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.57% to Rs 376.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 445.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.93% to Rs 31.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.20% to Rs 1525.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1757.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales376.27445.64 -16 1525.811757.89 -13 OPM %4.845.18 -5.035.38 - PBDT13.1019.45 -33 57.7877.41 -25 PBT8.8415.68 -44 41.6864.62 -35 NP7.3010.19 -28 31.8241.83 -24
