Precision Wires India standalone net profit declines 28.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Precision Wires India declined 28.36% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.57% to Rs 376.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 445.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.93% to Rs 31.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.20% to Rs 1525.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1757.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

376.27445.641525.811757.894.845.185.035.3813.1019.4557.7877.418.8415.6841.6864.627.3010.1931.8241.83

