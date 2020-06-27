JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mukand Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Yamuna Syndicate standalone net profit rises 185.31% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 21.92% to Rs 10.79 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 185.31% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.92% to Rs 10.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 281.43% to Rs 13.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.84% to Rs 51.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.7913.82 -22 51.1266.25 -23 OPM %1.762.97 -2.662.63 - PBDT7.172.69 167 14.084.25 231 PBT7.142.68 166 14.024.19 235 NP6.992.45 185 13.353.50 281

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 14:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU