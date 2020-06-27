Yamuna Syndicate standalone net profit rises 185.31% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.92% to Rs 10.79 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 185.31% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.92% to Rs 10.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 281.43% to Rs 13.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.84% to Rs 51.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

10.7913.8251.1266.251.762.972.662.637.172.6914.084.257.142.6814.024.196.992.4513.353.50

