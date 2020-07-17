Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HEG Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 July 2020.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd spiked 9.29% to Rs 75.85 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 84641 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69179 shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd soared 8.55% to Rs 788.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24556 shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd surged 7.61% to Rs 82.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd rose 6.36% to Rs 39.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd gained 6.35% to Rs 8.37. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 439.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 996.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

