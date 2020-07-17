Volumes jump at Omaxe Ltd counter

Omaxe Ltd witnessed volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 54.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2559 shares

Sunteck Realty Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, HEG Ltd, Cyient Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 July 2020.

Omaxe Ltd witnessed volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 54.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2559 shares. The stock dropped 4.99% to Rs.61.85. Volumes stood at 1971 shares in the last session.

Sunteck Realty Ltd recorded volume of 7.47 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 13.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53477 shares. The stock gained 0.03% to Rs.167.35. Volumes stood at 30912 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd recorded volume of 4.95 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.98 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.80% to Rs.179.50. Volumes stood at 8.39 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd notched up volume of 44306 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18719 shares. The stock rose 7.02% to Rs.777.45. Volumes stood at 11012 shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd notched up volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 69287 shares. The stock rose 4.36% to Rs.296.55. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.

