Jindal Stainless (Hisar) receives ratings upgrade from CARE

-
ALSO READ
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) commissions 26,000 TPA capacity precision strip mill
Jindal Stainless launches chequered stainless steel sheet 'Jindal Infinity'
India Ratings upgrades long-term credit rating of Jindal Stainless
Jindal Stainless receives upgrade in credit ratings
Jindal Stainless inks MoU with Tata Steel Mining for mining of common boundary in Sukinda
-
In a major rating upgrade assigned by CARE Ratings, the ratings assigned to the long-term bank facilities of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) (JSHL) have been upgraded from CARE A+ to CARE AA- with a stable outlook. The rating for short-term bank facilities of the Company has been reaffirmed at CARE A1+.
As per the report released by CARE, the ratings derive strength from the experience of the group and its dominant market position in the stainless steel industry. The standalone and combined business and financial risk profiles of JSL and JSHL, as stated by CARE, have broadly converged over the last one year.
The upgrade factors in significantly better-than-expected operational and financial performance of JSHL and Jindal Stainless (JSL) during the current fiscal year, supported by growing sales volumes with greater proportion of value-added products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU