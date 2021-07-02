Optiemus Infracom subsidiary included under Govt.'s PLI Scheme

Optiemus Infracom announced that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ('MeitY') has approved the application of Optiemus Electronics, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom (in the category of Domestic Companies) under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI Scheme) for the manufacturing of IT Hardware, on 01 July 2021.

The target segments under this PLI scheme include laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers (PCs) and Servers.

The scheme proposes production-linked incentives to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in the value chain of these IT Hardware products.

Accordingly, Optiemus Electronics will commence the production in accordance with the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

