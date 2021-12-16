Jindal Stainless launches chequered stainless steel sheet 'Jindal Infinity'

-
Jindal Stainless launched India's first hot rolled stainless steel chequered sheet with brand name Jindal Infinity at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition 2021 organized by CII.
This is Jindal Stainless' second foray in the branded category after the launch of Jindal Saathi, the co-branded stainless steel pipes and tubes products.
With the launch of Infinity, the company aims to capture 20%market share over the next 3 years, amounting to an additional business potential of Rs 500 crore. According to industry estimates, the current size of chequered sheet market in India is 2,00,000 tons annually and is growing at an annual rate of 8%.
