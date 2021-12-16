Ramco Systems to implement its Aviation suite for heli-charter operator - Pathfinder Aviation

-
ALSO READ
Ramco Systems partners with Draken International
Ramco Systems implements its advanced Aviation Suite for Grupo Lomex and its subsidiaries
MRO-TEK Realty reports standalone net profit of Rs 81.31 crore in the June 2021 quarter
MRO-TEK Realty reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the September 2021 quarter
Bharat Dynamics gains after deal with Europe's MBDA
-
Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 at Pathfinder Aviation, a heli-charter operator with services ranging from survey and exploration, firefighting, heli-skiing, Department of Defense contracts, oil and gas, utility support, aerial cinema and more.
Ramco's full suite Aviation Software will integrate and automate various operations at Pathfinder Aviation empowering them with a one stop solution to cater to all their complex business needs.
The next-gen Aviation Software will offer Pathfinder modules covering Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Flight Operations, Safety & Quality and Finance, and will seamlessly integrate with Pathfinder Aviation's existing HR and payroll system, thus replacing multiple legacy applications. The solution will also automate the duty tracking of pilots thereby providing visibility across departments, tracking profitability at an aircraft level and enabling quicker turnaround time for aircraft.
In addition, with its digital enablers like state-of-the art mobile apps, Electronic Flight Bag, HUBs, Electronic Signature Capability, Dashboards, and offline mobile application capability, Ramco will help Pathfinder manage its remote operations with zero connectivity and help achieve paperless operations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU