Ramco Systems to implement its Aviation suite for heli-charter operator - Pathfinder Aviation

Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 at Pathfinder Aviation, a heli-charter operator with services ranging from survey and exploration, firefighting, heli-skiing, Department of Defense contracts, oil and gas, utility support, aerial cinema and more.

Ramco's full suite Aviation Software will integrate and automate various operations at Pathfinder Aviation empowering them with a one stop solution to cater to all their complex business needs.

The next-gen Aviation Software will offer Pathfinder modules covering Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Flight Operations, Safety & Quality and Finance, and will seamlessly integrate with Pathfinder Aviation's existing HR and payroll system, thus replacing multiple legacy applications. The solution will also automate the duty tracking of pilots thereby providing visibility across departments, tracking profitability at an aircraft level and enabling quicker turnaround time for aircraft.

In addition, with its digital enablers like state-of-the art mobile apps, Electronic Flight Bag, HUBs, Electronic Signature Capability, Dashboards, and offline mobile application capability, Ramco will help Pathfinder manage its remote operations with zero connectivity and help achieve paperless operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)