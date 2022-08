Jindal Stainless partners with EY to improve its ESG performance

Jindal Stainless is taking deliberate initiatives to achieve its broad Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals. As a responsible corporate that is committed to transition to sustainable manufacturing, Jindal Stainless has initiated Project Samanvay to assess its preparedness as per select ESG indices.

The Company has appointed Ernst & Young (EY) LLP as its partner to develop a strategic roadmap for the project. Additionally, the Company has also proposed to forecast its GHG emissions and establish emission reduction targets in line with Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

