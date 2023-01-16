Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Falls 3.11%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 8.94% over last one month compared to 4.03% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.54% drop in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 3.11% today to trade at Rs 591.1. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.95% to quote at 21266.9. The index is up 4.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd decreased 1.68% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 1.24% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 4.53 % over last one year compared to the 1.36% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 8.94% over last one month compared to 4.03% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.54% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 30484 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 612.75 on 13 Jan 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 304.2 on 22 Jun 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)