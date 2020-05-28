Jindal Steel & Power Ltd sees good buying

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 118.75, up 3.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.21% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% drop in NIFTY and a 37.47% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 118.75, up 3.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has risen around 33.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1801.25, up 1.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 185.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 243.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 118.1, up 3.6% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is down 27.21% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% drop in NIFTY and a 37.47% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 18.99 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)