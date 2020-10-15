Jindal Steel & Power Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 186.75, down 1.79% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 82.37% in last one year as compared to a 3.34% rally in NIFTY and a 4.38% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 186.75, down 1.79% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 11847.35. The Sensex is at 40324.74, down 1.15%.Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost around 8.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2251.95, up 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 126.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.58 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

