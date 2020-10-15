Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 117.51 points or 1.82% at 6333.38 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.2%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 2.18%),Castrol India Ltd (down 1.61%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.3%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 1.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 0.94%), Adani Gas Ltd (down 0.89%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.66%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.58%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.35%).

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 3.45%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 3.39%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.78%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 681.3 or 1.67% at 40113.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 168.15 points or 1.4% at 11802.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 102.83 points or 0.69% at 14756.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 37.64 points or 0.76% at 4887.22.

On BSE,1048 shares were trading in green, 1444 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

