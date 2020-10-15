Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 1.52%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 3361, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.15% in last one year as compared to a 3.78% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3361, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 11897.9. The Sensex is at 40513.42, down 0.69%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has risen around 9.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8031.05, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3355.95, up 1.42% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 29.15% in last one year as compared to a 3.78% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 26.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

